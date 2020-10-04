What Makes White Hat SEO Techniques Search Engine-friendly?

White Hat SEO techniques have been attracting more professionals lately, avoiding the ways of Black Hat SEO and building a reputable approach to better rank their websites through trusted backlinks giving those websites additional credibility and separating them from their competitors.

An example of SEO professionals who adopted the White Hat SEO approach is the leading SEO agency in Dubai Chain Reaction, by adopting the White Hat SEO approach Chain Reaction gives its clients and partners the best chance to rank higher within the Search Engine Results Pages (SERP) and optimize content for real people not only search engines.

What is White Hat SEO

Generally speaking, any techniques, tactics or practices which improve search ranking within a search engine results page or (SERP) is considered a White Hat SEO only when it maintains the integrity of a website by complying with the search engines’ terms of service.

Some of these strategies that are employed by professional companies such as Chain Reaction include snippets, smart backlinks, online communities, viral SEO content and guest post articles on trusted websites in the eyes of Google.

Adopting the White Hat approach is not easy, it requires a lot of time and effort, starting from implementing a well-rounded research to curating a list of relevant websites in the targeted niche. However, these valiant efforts will pay off on the long run, when other non-white hat approaches are no longer acceptable by search engines, a White Hat SEO with solid foundation will prevail.

What is Black Hat SEO

SEO techniques, practices and tactics that are not in-line with search engines’ regulations and terms of service are considered marked as Black Hat.

Such techniques are considered unethical which often result in a penalty from search engines.

Keyword stuffing, cloaking, Blog Comment Spam, Link Farms and using private link networks and Private Blog Networks are considered as Black Hat techniques.

Is Black Hat SEO growth hacking?

If by growth hacking, we mean low-cost strategies that help websites generate more traffic and rank high within the SERP on the short term, then yes, it is a growth hacking practice and it actually works!

However, it is not an ethical nor a healthy practice for a business or a website to prosper as the type of backlink traffic will definitely lower the credibility of the website, therefore lowering its ranking deeming such a strategy on the long run as counterproductive.

How to avoid Black Hat SEO

In their Google Updates and SEO Takeaways, Chain Reaction recommend using tools such as Moz, Ahrefs or SEMRuch to check for suspicious or spam backlinks that may harm your website and take a quick action of listing all the spammy domains and disavow them as those spam backlinks may lead you to rank on some irrelevant queries, such as adult queries.

Chain Reaction also recommends conducting an in-depth research through the website pages, blog articles, hidden content in the source code, where some malware could inject spammy content including unwanted content into your webpages, if such content is found you need to remove it and ask Google to refresh your indexation.

Dealing with such practices that jeopardize your website and could result in receiving a penalty from search engines usually requires the use of paid tools, such as DeepCrawl or the professional guidance of an SEO agency.