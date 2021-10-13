What Skills Do You Need to Survive Jobs Digitization?

The threat that digital transformation has been posing on many jobs is not a novel phenomenon, neither can it be merely attributed to the automation surge that resulted from the COVID19 pandemic.

While it is safe to argue that the pandemic has indeed triggered an unanticipated, unplanned, and super-fast push for digitalization, the professional world has long been debating the many shifts in the career world as a result of the growing computerization, especially throughout this last decade.

For many years, experts have been trying to predict which jobs might no longer need human beings to carry them out, spreading fears of future employment crises. This is why many institutions and business researchers have been studying the possible changes in advance and providing us with information on the new digital skills that will be in most demand in the future, so young professionals and students can plan their careers accordingly.

According to Microsoft findings, 41 million new digital jobs were generated during 2020. Meanwhile, 51 million jobs are being available to digitally skilled professionals in 2021. The same study expects more than 149 million new jobs to be available by 2025.

A recent study conducted by Coursera has shed light on about 30 digital skills that are in need in this time and age, particularly for the Business, Technology, and Data Science industries, which provides much-needed guidance to individuals who are yet to plan their future careers.

Business

1. Data Analysis Software

2. Microsoft Excel

3. Budget Management

4. Behavioural Economics

5. Business Process Management

6. Digital Marketing

7. Project Management

8. Marketing

9. Business Design

10. Data Analysis

Technology

1. Theoretical Computer Science

2. Programming Principles

3. C++

4. C Programming

5. JavaScript

6. Data Structures

7. Web Development

8. Design and Product

9. Graphic Design

10. Mathematics

Data Science

1. Python Programming

2. Probability and Statistics

3. Econometrics

4. Machine Learning

5. Data Management

6. Machine Learning Algorithms

7. Applied Machine Learning

8. Probability Distribution

9. SQL

10. Deep Learning