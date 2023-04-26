WhatsApp allows access to 1 account from 4 sets

  1. Home
Published April 26th, 2023 - 08:14 GMT
Shutterstock image

ALBAWABA - Good news for WhatsApp users. Now, you can access one WhatsApp account from four different phones.

The announcement was made by Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, saying the move went into effect on Tuesday, according to Memeburn.

Previously, a WhatsApp account could only be verified on one registered phone number.

In the latest update, WhatsApp now lets users use more than one phone to chat from one account. Meta has rolled out the long awaited update, which has been in its pipeline for a while.

"The devices will be linked to one WhatsApp account and will have the ability to operate independently even if the main device has no network," Memeburn reported. It said "should the primary device not have network, the other three devices should continue to receive messages without any issues."

