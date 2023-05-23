WhatsApp allows message editing within 15 minutes of sending

ALBAWABA - WhatsApp has granted users one of its highly anticipated features: the ability to edit messages.

The messaging application owned by Meta announced, "When you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp." With the global rollout of this feature in the coming weeks, senders will be able to edit their messages within 15 minutes of pressing "Send." Users can enjoy this feature by long-pressing the message and selecting "Edit" from the menu.

The edited message will be labeled as "Edited" without specifying the modified portion. Competing apps like Telegram and Signal already allow users to edit messages, while Twitter introduced tweet editing for a specific user group last year.