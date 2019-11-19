  1. Home
WhatsApp Blocks Accounts of Palestinian Journalists, Activists Covering Israeli Attacks

Published November 19th, 2019 - 01:00 GMT
The Gathering of the Palestinian Journalists condemned the tech giant for the move. (Shutterstock)
The Palestinian journalists and activists reported that their accounts were blocked

According to several sources, the Tech Giant, WhatsApp blocked the accounts of hundreds of Palestinian journalists and activists who were providing live updates during the Israeli offensive on Gaza!


The Palestinian journalists and activists reported that their accounts were blocked and that they couldn’t use them while they were active during the offensive.

Via Irish Times

The Gathering of the Palestinian Journalists condemned the tech giant for the move and accused it of covering up violations by Isreali troops in occupied territories.

This is not the first time that Israeli authorities exerted efforts regarding social media websites like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to block Palestinian content.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Scoop Empire 2019. All rights reserved.

