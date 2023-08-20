WhatsApp introduces highly anticipated feature for millions of users

  1. Home
Ruba Abdelhadi

Published August 20th, 2023 - 07:08 GMT
WhatsApp users can now add a new account to the application by clicking on the arrow icon located next to the QR code button.

ALBAWABA - WhatsApp has announced the release of a new update for its application, bringing with it a feature that many users have been eagerly awaiting. 

The standout feature in this new version of the application is its ability to provide users with the option to send pictures to others in HD quality, ensuring that recipients receive high-resolution images.

(Shutterstock)

This new feature is now available to all WhatsApp users, provided they download the latest version of the application. To access this new capability, users need to update their WhatsApp application. Once updated, an "HD" button will automatically appear next to the image editing options before sending a picture to another user. Upon selecting this option, users can choose between two levels of image quality.

Upon receiving an image sent by someone, the recipient will see an "HD" indication in the top left corner, signifying that the image was sent to them in high-definition quality.

