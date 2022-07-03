  1. Home
WhatsApp for iOS to Release New Long Awaited Features Soon

Published July 3rd, 2022
(Source: Shutterstock)

WABetaInfo is here in another preview of what looks like a future version of WhatsApp with enhanced privacy features.

Future features of WhatsApp on iOS will allow users to hide their current activity status and even their online status from specific users or everyone.

The messaging app will allow you to hide your 'Last seen status' from anyone outside your contact list. Another option called 'Show as Last Seen' applies the same logic to online status.

The development team is also working on editing messages and responding to chat messages. In fact, some features have already been published to public beta testers. However, the actual time when these will be available to all users has not been announced yet. 

Via SyndiGate.info


