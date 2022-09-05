WhatsApp to Stop Working on These iPhone Models Starting October

  1. Home
Published September 5th, 2022 - 12:00 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

Some of the older iPhone devices may shortly stop supporting WhatsApp as a recent update from Apple states that the instant messaging app will no longer function on some old iPhones.

According to Mashable India, the messaging app will reportedly discontinue supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices as of October 24, as per one of WABetaInfo's earlier sources.

Reports suggest that WhatsApp has already started alerting iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the program.

Users of the messaging app have already received a notification that the software would soon stop functioning on their smartphones.

To continue using the messaging app under this situation, users will need to upgrade their iPhones.

