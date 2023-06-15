WhatsApp Testing Feature for Short Video Messages

ALBAWABA - WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that allows users to send short video messages lasting up to 60 seconds. The new feature has been spotted in the latest beta version of the app for Android and iPhone.

Users of the beta version can now send short video messages by tapping the voice messaging icon once, which then transforms into a video recording icon. By pressing and holding it, users can record their message in the form of a short video. To revert back to the voice messaging option, the user simply taps the video recording icon once.

The short video messages are recorded and sent in real-time, distinguishing them from pre-recorded videos that can be sent later. When the recipient receives a short video message, they know that it was recorded and sent instantly, enhancing its reliability and authenticity.

It's worth mentioning that the short video messages are encrypted using end-to-end encryption, meaning that no third party can access them, just like other WhatsApp messages. These messages cannot be forwarded to another contact, and they cannot be saved directly unless the screen is recorded. It is possible that WhatsApp developers may add the "view once" option to these messages in the future, as the feature is still under testing. Currently, only some users of the beta version can experience the short video message feature in WhatsApp, and it is expected to become available gradually to more users. The launch date for all users is unknown at this time.

Earlier, Apple had announced a similar feature that enables users to send video messages through its FaceTime calling app. This feature will be available later this year with iOS 17.