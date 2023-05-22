WhatsApp tests sticker creation feature for enhanced customization

ALBAWABA - WhatsApp is currently testing a sticker creation feature that allows users to design their own stickers within the application, as observed in the latest beta version across various platforms.

WhatsApp has added a "New Sticker" option to the sharing menu, which appears within conversations when users need to share images, videos, documents, and more.

This feature will allow users to choose an image stored on their devices and then edit it using tools such as selection and background removal, similar to other sticker creation apps. Once the sticker is created, it can be sent within the conversation and also saved in the user's sticker library for repeated use without having to make the same modifications again. Many users rely on external apps to create stickers for WhatsApp, but the addition of this new feature may eliminate the need for such applications.

The new feature is being tested in the mobile version of the application, as well as the web and desktop versions.

It's worth mentioning that stickers in WhatsApp are a feature that allows users to send and receive custom-designed images or animated graphics. They resemble larger-sized and more detailed versions of emojis and can be created by users or downloaded from various sources. WhatsApp itself provides a variety of ready-made stickers that users can download and use directly in their conversations. Additionally, users can create custom stickers using external applications. Stickers serve as a fun and creative way to express emotions and add a personal touch to WhatsApp conversations.

WhatsApp has recently introduced several features, such as using the application on multiple phones simultaneously, chat locking within the app, and is testing other features like the ability to transfer chats between phones without the need for backups and channel features similar to those in the competing Telegram app. Furthermore, WhatsApp is working on the ability to edit messages after sending them.

These features are expected to be made available in future updates of the application across various platforms for all users, who number over two billion worldwide.