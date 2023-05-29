WhatsApp tests username feature to enhance privacy

ALBAWABA - WABetaInfo, a website known for tracking experimental features in WhatsApp, reported today that the instant messaging service is testing a new feature aimed at helping users increase their privacy and differentiate themselves without the need for phone numbers.

After installing the latest beta version of the WhatsApp application for Android, the website discovered an important feature during its usual exploration of the new release. WABetaInfo stated, "In particular, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on a feature called 'Username' that allows users to choose unique usernames for their accounts."

The website shared a screenshot of the new feature, which shows that the profile page now includes a new option, "Username," alongside "Name" and "About." The profile page can be accessed from the settings. By allowing users to choose a username, WhatsApp may provide an additional layer of privacy to their accounts, rather than relying solely on phone numbers.

By enabling users to choose usernames, WhatsApp may allow users to access other people by entering their usernames within the application, without needing to know their phone numbers. As this feature is still under development, it is too early to understand how the "Username" feature will work in WhatsApp. It may allow users to communicate privately with companies, protecting their phone numbers, or it could have broader use, enabling private communication with any user.

The "Username" feature, discovered in WhatsApp beta version 2.23.11.15, is believed to revolutionize the way we communicate through the service in the future.

According to WABetaInfo, conversations initiated through usernames will remain protected with end-to-end encryption.

It is worth noting that the ability to set a username in WhatsApp is still under development and will be released to more subscribers of the WhatsApp beta program soon.

It should be mentioned that the "Username" feature has been available on social media platforms since its inception. Telegram, which is a prominent competitor to WhatsApp, has supported this feature for a long time.

Those interested in trying out new features can join the WhatsApp beta program for Android or download the latest beta version of the application manually from here. Additionally, iOS users can join the beta program from here