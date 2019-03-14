WhatsApp Will Ban Your Account If You Use These Apps

Users will receive an in-app notification informing that their account is being banned. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Facebook Follow >

In a crack-down on third-party versions of WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging platform temporarily banned some accounts.

Announcing through an FAQ post, WhatsApp said that people using modified versions such as WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp will receive an in-app notification informing about their account being temporarily banned.

In the FAQ post, WhatsApp said that for such third-party versions the company cannot validate their security practices, adding they violate the Terms of Service clause of the official app, reported NDTV.

Read More

This Is Why WhatsApp Has Been Removing 2 Million Accounts Each Month

WhatsApp Provides iPhone Users With New Privacy Features

And, in order to continue using the WhatsApp, users will have to download the official app. The FAQ post also provided steps on how to switch back to the official app, with instructions on backing-up chat history before migrating. "If you received an in-app message stating your account is 'Temporarily banned' this means that you're likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official app," the company wrote in the post.

However, WhatsApp also clarified in the FAQ post that it cannot guarantee backing-up chat history will be successful as the third-party apps are unofficial apps.