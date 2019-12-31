WhatsApp Will No Longer Support These Phones in UAE

WhatsApp earlier this year announced its decision to end support for all versions of Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019.

The announcement was made in a blog post stating that Windows Phone users will not be able to use the instant messaging app on their devices beginning January 1, 2020.

This will be followed by dated versions of Android and iOS in a couple of months.

The popular messaging app will be axed from Android versions 2.3.7 and older, as well as iOS 8 and older, on February 1.

In 2018, WhatsApp stopped supporting older Windows Phones, as well as BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10.