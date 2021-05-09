  1. Home
Published May 9th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
WHO Okays Emergency Use of China's Sinopharm Vaccine
WHO urges governments to offer incentives to manufacturers to share technology & know-how. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
And we encourage countries with the most vaccines to donate doses through Covax, which is the fastest & most equitable way to increase the distribution of vaccines globally

The World Health Organisation has given an emergency use listing to Sinopharm, China's Covid-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality, according to WHO's twitter account.

"WHO urges governments to offer incentives to manufacturers to share technology & know-how. And we encourage countries with the most vaccines to donate doses through Covax, which is the fastest & most equitable way to increase the distribution of vaccines globally," Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted, a WAM report said.
Tags:WHOSinopharm

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

