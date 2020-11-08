Who Is The Richest US President of All Time?

Trump has always been well-known for his reputation as a businessman and has not been shy about having made a fortune outside the political stage. So how does he stack against presidents of the past?

According to business news site 24/7 Wall St., very well – in fact, he's the richest one yet.



Taking into account the net worth of every US president adjusted for inflation, the study found Trump's peak net worth to be approximately $3.2 billion. His closest competition was the 35th president, John F. Kennedy, who boasted a net worth of approximately $1.1 billion.



In third place though? Surprisingly, it was the first president, George Washington, who according to 24/7 Wall St. boasted an estimated net worth of $594.2 million. He was soon followed by third president Thomas Jefferson, worth around $239.7 million, and 26th president Theodore Roosevelt, who was worth $141.4 million.



After that is 44th president Barack Obama, who according to 24/7 Wall St. comes out with a net worth of $135 million.



Incidentally, according to Forbes, the presumptive 46th president, Joe Biden, has an estimated net worth of around $9 million.