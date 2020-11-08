Who Is The Richest US President of All Time?

  1. Home
Taking into account the net worth of every US president adjusted for inflation, the study found Trump's peak net worth to be approximately $3.2 billion. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Trump has always been well-known for his reputation as a businessman, and has not been shy about having made a fortune outside the political stage.
Where does US President Donald Trump rank among his 43 predecessors in terms of net worth?

Trump has always been well-known for his reputation as a businessman and has not been shy about having made a fortune outside the political stage. So how does he stack against presidents of the past?
 

According to business news site 24/7 Wall St., very well – in fact, he's the richest one yet.

Taking into account the net worth of every US president adjusted for inflation, the study found Trump's peak net worth to be approximately $3.2 billion. His closest competition was the 35th president, John F. Kennedy, who boasted a net worth of approximately $1.1 billion.

In third place though? Surprisingly, it was the first president, George Washington, who according to 24/7 Wall St. boasted an estimated net worth of $594.2 million. He was soon followed by third president Thomas Jefferson, worth around $239.7 million, and 26th president Theodore Roosevelt, who was worth $141.4 million.

After that is 44th president Barack Obama, who according to 24/7 Wall St. comes out with a net worth of $135 million.

Incidentally, according to Forbes, the presumptive 46th president, Joe Biden, has an estimated net worth of around $9 million.

Via SyndiGate.info


