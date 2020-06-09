Why Employees Need to Develop New Skills in the Post-COVID-19 Era

One should be able to work and learn anywhere anytime. Operations excellence, business agility, corporate governance and risk management are very important. Abdulrahman Alrefaie, CEO of Baseqat Arabia Consulting

Dr. Fahad Al-Sultan, CEO of FAACT Academy, said: “The concept of selling, purchasing and service provision will change after COVID-19. My sincere message to young men and women is to read and understand the new developments of the COVID-19 phase and arm themselves with the skills they need to cope with AI, business intelligence (BI) and the digitalization age because the skills youth have now are not enough to deal with the upcoming challenges.”



He said that the future would be in the hands of highly skilled youth. The Kingdom needs Saudi youth with international experience and skills that are different from current skills. They should possess the skills needed to provide remote services and deal with AI technology as well as BI skills.



“Youth need to know how to work smartly. The focus is no longer on physical work but on intelligence and mental efforts. My advice to the youth is to enhance their skills and be more creative and innovative to cope with the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.



Khalid Al-Hazzaa, a human resources consultant, said that a new culture has emerged because of COVID-19, which posed great challenges to government service agencies and training organizations.



The main challenges could be found in the technology sector, to which training and educational institutions should give a high priority because the sector had been the most affected by COVID-19. A need for advanced virtual communication software had emerged, a software that facilitates communication for businesses and organizations remotely. He called on universities to update their academic programs to cope with the rapid developments of this period.



Government agencies should attract employees who can adapt quickly to new environments and change, and who knew how to use technology.



“Any employee should know how to use communication programs that provide services to customers as well as other technical solutions. He or she should be computer literate because the new culture will be digital and paper free. An employee should know how to make the right decision even if there is no sufficient data to do that. The ability to analyze data and make a decision accordingly is very important,” he said.



He called on managers and supervisors to adopt fair assessment techniques to assess an employee’s accomplishments and provide social and psychological help to employees when under pressure to help them cope more easily.