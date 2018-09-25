Why Is Oman Hosting Made in Qatar Expo Despite the Siege?

Qatar-Oman trade reached more than QR3.5 billion in 2017. (Shutterstock)

Qatar Chamber (QC) and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry have announced that they would intensify cooperation and collaboration in making the upcoming"Made in Qatar 2018" expo in Muscat a grand success.

The cooperation agreement was signed by QC Director General Saleh bin Hamad al Sharqi and Vice Chairman of Oman Chamber Salem al Gunaibi in Muscat on Monday.

QC Board Member Rashid bin Nasser al Kaabi and Oman Chamber CEO Abdulazim al Bahrani were also present on the occasion.

On the sidelines of the conference, a cooperation protocol was signed between both chambers with a view to activating the Qatari-Omani business council. The agreement was signed by Sharqi and Bahrani.

Sharqi expressed his gartitude to Omani leadership and people for their fraternal support to Qatar during the unfair siege imposed on it for more than a year.

He said,"Choosing Oman as the first destination of the expo after the siege reflected our leadership's appreciation for the distinguished position that Oman enjoys among the people of Qatar.

"It represents a sincere desire of the Qatari business community to deepen the economic relations between the two sides to higher levels of strategic partnership that contributes to establishing projects and entities of economic benefits to both countries."

The QC director general expressed his hope that the expo which is organised by Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Industry and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) as strategic partner would help promote Qatari industries in the Omani market, noting that Qatari products are of international standards.

Sharqi said the Qatar-Omani Business Forum being held on the sidelines of the expo would offer a good opportunity for both sides to review ways of enhancing and developing cooperation ties and eradicating all barriers that hinder this cooperation.

QC board member and head of"Made in Qatar" expo Rashid al Kaabi hailed the strong relations both countries enjoy, affirming that they witnessed great development in agriculture, livestock, communication, transportation, energy, tourism, education, construction and banking.

Kaabi said that Qatar-Oman trade reached more than QR3.5 billion in 2017.

He stressed the importance of the expo in cementing cooperation in industrial sector, noting that the number of factories established in Qatar after the siege grew by 17 percent.

Salem al Gunaibi said the number of Qatari-Omani companies and institutions operating in Oman reached 152 with capitals of OR116 million.

He said that the Omani private sector is eager to further enhance ties with the Qatari counterpart.