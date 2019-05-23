Will We See These iPhones on Sale in September?

Published May 23rd, 2019 - 09:01 GMT
The lenses on the purported next iPhones are significantly larger than those on present models.
Apple is widely expected to incorporate a triple-lens camera system in what would most likely be called the iPhone 11 and 11 Max

You may have heard of how the next iPhones could look like when they roll out in September. Now, we have another clearer view.


On Wednesday, a new rendering - based on purported molds - of what could be the next batch of Apple's flagships made the rounds, stirring debate among observers.

Apple is widely expected to incorporate a triple-lens camera system in what would most likely be called the iPhone 11 and 11 Max. The leaks have also shown a dual-lens camera on what is believed to be the next iteration of the best-selling iPhone XR.

The iPhone molds on which the newest render was based on (via 9to5mac)

The renders from YouTuber Filip Koroy - who goes by the name EverythingApplePro - show, however, lenses that are significantly bigger than what are found in present iPhone models, clustered in a rather huge square space that protrudes as well. Observers noted that this goes against Apple's traditional minimalist design philosophy.

The display sizes will remain unchanged: 5.8, 6.1 and 6.5 inches.

Noted Apple tipster Ming Chi-Kuo explained in a recent MacRumours report that the lenses on the iPhone 11 cameras will be a combination of primary, super wide-angle and telephoto

lenses, all with a 12MP resolution. Its front camera, meanwhile, will be bumped up from 7MP to 12MP.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone line-up during its traditional September special event.

By Alvin R. Cabral

