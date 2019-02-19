Wind Energy Sector Records 7.24 Percent Growth in Turkey

The installed wind power capacity in the country currently stands at over 7,000 megawatts. (Shutterstock)

The Turkish wind energy sector grew 7.24 percent in 2018, the president of the Turkish Wind Energy Association said Monday.

"The installed wind power capacity in the country currently stands at over 7,000 megawatts," Mustafa Serdar Ataseven told Anadolu Agency's Energy Desk, adding growth was also observed in the wind manufacturing industry.

"Over the last 15 years, Turkey has gained seven tower, four turbine blade, two generator and two gearbox manufacturers," he said.

Ataseven hailed Turkey’s high techno-economic potential of 48,000 MW: 38,000 MW onshore and 10,000 MW offshore.

"Turkey has a lot of [wind] potential. Investment in this strategic energy source is important in terms of meeting the country’s energy needs from its own sources," he said.

Ataseven also pointed to Africa and the Middle East as potential markets for Turkish wind industry.

"Africa in particular has a big growth potential and presents an important opportunity for Turkey which could serve as a hub in terms of renewable energy technologies," he said.