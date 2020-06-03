  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. This Woman Receives Guinness World Record for Paying Largest Library Book Fine Ever!

This Woman Receives Guinness World Record for Paying Largest Library Book Fine Ever!

Published June 3rd, 2020 - 11:30 GMT
This Woman Receives Guinness World Record for Paying Largest Library Book Fine Ever!
Emily Canellos-Simms has been awarded a Guinness World Record for the highest library book fine ever paid. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The fine had accumulated at two cents a day when she paid it 47 years later.
Emily Canellos-Simms has received a Guinness World Record for the largest book fine ever paid at more than $345.


Cannellos-Simms paid the $345.14 fine even though she wasn't the one who actually borrowed the book.

Advertisement
 

She found the book, Days and Deeds, a book of children's poems in her mother's house that was due back at the Kewanee Public Library in Illinois on April 19, 1955.

The fine had accumulated at two cents a day when she paid it 47 years later.

Though the fine was the largest ever paid, some books have taken longer to return to the library.

George Washington borrowed a book, The Law of Nations, from the New York Library after becoming president and didn't return it. The Mount Vernon estate returned it 221 years later.

Saudi Animal Fostering App Qualified to Win International Prize
Cirque Du Soleil Founder Intends to Buy Back the Company 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...