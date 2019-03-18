Women’s Income in Bahrain Rises 66 Percent Within 7 Years

Women's incomes in Bahrain have risen by 66 per cent between 2010 and 2017. (Shutterstock)

Women's incomes in Bahrain have risen by 66 per cent between 2010 and 2017, revealed a top diplomat.

Bahrain’s permanent representative to the UN, Jamal Al Rowaie, also stated that 49pc of commercial registrations (CRs) in Bahrain were female-owned.

He was speaking during Bahrain’s participation in the general discussion of the 63rd session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women at UN headquarters, in New York.

Mr Al Rowaie affirmed the kingdom’s keenness on the social protection of women and families through legislation and initiatives that guarantee respect, preserve family values, promote social solidarity and ensure equal opportunity.

He also stressed that Bahrain continues to implement its development plans in accordance with the standards of social justice and respect for human rights, reflected positively on society’s standard of living and high GDP per capita.

“The Supreme Council for Women has played a vital role in the continued development of services and facilities further enhancing social protection for Bahraini families,” he said.

“In addition to integrating women’s needs into the Government Action Plan and the National Budget to realise the kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030, which is based on social justice and equal opportunities.

“The improved standard of living, housing and social allowances, along with unemployment compensation in addition to medical care and a monthly allowance for people with disabilities, are all evidence of the diversification of the financial support services provided to women according to their economic and social conditions.”

He also highlighted the activation of the national strategy to protect women from domestic violence through the development of a national database of statistics.

During his speech, Mr Al Rowaie also highlighted that initiatives launched by Bahrain to increase participation of women in the labour market were met with positive results, such as an increase in participation from 38pc to 50pc in the public sector from 2006 to 2018.

“In the private sector the participation of women increased from 24pc to 34pc while the number of job-seeking women has declined from 4pc to 3.2pc from 2012 to 2017,” he added.

“Bahrain has achieved first place in the Gulf for income equality among genders and has achieved an advanced status at the regional and international levels in the social development indicators.

“This reflects the kingdom’s serious initiatives and programmes aimed at diversifying its citizens’ opportunities for health, education and social and economic services.”