Women Own 60 Percent of Dubai’s Social Media Businesses

Demand for starting business through social platforms such as Facebook etc. is on the rise in Dubai, with a lot of traders especially the women applying for Trader License.





Official data by the Department of Economic Development showed that 3,333 licences have been issued to trade goods on social media since the launch in 2017. UAE nationals accounted for 2,420 - 72 per cent - of the total licences secured and 60 per cent of the licences have been issued to women.

Nada Nader, team leader for DED Trader, Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector, said Trader License plays a significant role in promoting consumer confidence in shopping for products and services on social networking sites.

The licence not only eliminates any obstacles for social media users but also improves accountability and intellectual property protection. Licensing a business activity enhances consumer confidence and removes the risk of infringement on a reserved trade name or other intellectual property. A licence also guarantees the rights of everyone concerned and defines the legal accountability of the trader.

The advantages of getting the DED Trader licence include trade name protection, greater customer confidence, participation in exhibitions and conferences, bank facilities (Emirates Islamic, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Mashreq Bank), membership in Dubai Chamber, which facilitates import and export, and displaying products in consumer points of sale.

Investors keen to start business through social media can obtain licence from DED Café in Jumeirah, Palm Strip Centre; Dxb Businessmen Services, Al Khail Mall Al Quoz; Twasol Businessmen Services, The Dubai Mall; Al Nukhba Businessmen Services, Al Nahda; Khidmaty Government Services Centre, Abu Hail; and Tasheel - Al Barsha Mall.

The Trader Licence can be registered under the name of a single owner only. The licence holder cannot open a shop or issue visas and in case of a legal dispute, the licensee alone will be held responsible.