Wordle: Best Tips & Tricks to Win the Newest Trending Game

If you've never heard of "Wordle", then you're probably living under a rock, or as Trevor Noah said, you have a life😅

The Daily Show's host explained briefly what the game that has taken the internet by storm is all about, but he didn't share any tips on how you can ace it!

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Wordle!

What is Wordle?

Wordle is free daily web-based word game that was created by software engineer, Josh Wardle. Wardle initially developed the game for his wife who was obsessed with word games like Spelling Bee and Crossword. In October 2021, the game was made public and its popularity started to grow than to the power of social media.

In Wordle, you get six tries to guess the five-letter word of the day. As shown below, if you have the right letter in the right spot, it shows up green. A correct letter in the wrong spot shows up yellow. A letter that isn't in the word in any spot shows up gray.

Wordle's best strategies

As simple as it sounds, the game can get complicated since you don't have any clue with which word to start at the first place. Therefore, players started created their own strategies for selecting their starter words. And here are some of the effective ones:

Use starter words with the most vowels

The most popular one (and a cliché starter) is ADIEU, and obviously the reason behind its popularity is that you can test out four vowels. Another starter word that can help you test our four vowels is AUDIO Another popular starter word is AISLE. But with this one, you can only test out 3 vowels

Use starter words that include the letters: R, S, T, L, N (in addition to vowels), examples:

TEARY STARE FIRST LINER STORE STONE STORM

Regardless of which word you choose to start with, we assure you that the game is fun, addictive in a "healthy" way, and educative!

So if you haven’t played the game yet, start today and let us know if our tricks and tips helped you in getting the word of the day faster than others!