'Workspace' to Focus on Wellness and Sustainability

The 19th edition of Workspace, a leading event for interior design, furniture and products for commercial, office, healthcare or educational workspaces, will take place as part of Middle East Design and Hospitality Week 2019 from September 17 to 19 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

According to the Interiors Market Report by Ventures Onsite, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have undertaken major renovation and refurbishment programmes, respectively, to upgrade old public buildings using sustainable products and smart technology.

“In the coming months, office fit-out will be re-focusing on employees’ physical and emotional needs. Employee health and happiness leads to more productive and high functioning organisations,” said Gensler in the Commercial Market Report by Ventures Onsite.

“Office furniture has gained prominence as a means to create a healthy work environment,” added the report.

Wellness and sustainability have taken precedence over just aesthetics in the interior design specification for new projects and expansion plans across retail, healthcare and educations sectors in the GCC.

Husain Roomi, co-founder of H2R Design, said that interior design is important in all spaces, especially those where people learn, teach and heal. “Interior design always impacts a person’s emotions. So, to positively influence people in that way in such spaces is important in my opinion,” he noted.

In the education sector, Alpen Capital, in Ventures Onsite’s Education Facilities Report forecasts that, ‘the demand for public and private schools in the GCC region is likely to increase to 36,747 by 2022’. Trend reports indicate that technology and student wellness rank high when designing and refurbishing school layouts.

“Hospitals are beginning to realise that good design can improve patients’ moods and help in expediting recovery,” explained Louise Pitt, marketing and CRM manager at Geberit in the Hospital Market Report by Ventures Onsite. The report says that the GCC countries have embarked on ambitious healthcare infrastructure building programs. The majority of these projects are expected to be completed by 2020.

In Ventures Onsite’s Retail Market Report, iGuzzini’s technical director Sergio Padula said: “the perception, the colour rendering and the sense of well-being, have a considerable impact on the behaviour of the customers”. The Market Report further explains that ‘artificial light is an extremely effective tool to increase and improve sales performance’ in the retail sector.

Esha Elawadhi, project manager at event organiser dmg events said: “The 2019 edition of Workspace has been curated with a particular focus on the current trends that govern the interior-design and fit-out requirements of commercial, office, healthcare, retail, and educational sectors. Spaces in these sectors, both new and those undergoing refurbishment, are increasingly mindful about incorporating wellness, sustainability, and optimising business through efficient and relevant use of interior design products which this edition of Workspace will cater to”.

During Middle East Design and Hospitality Week 2019, Workspace will be co-located with Index, The Hotel Show Dubai, The Leisure Show, Surface Design Middle East, FIM, and FM Expo.

All events within Middle East Design & Hospitality Week is free to attend when registration is done in advance, a statement said.