World’s Oldest Minting Institution Expands Presence In Middle East

Internationally renowned for their historic expertise and know-how, Monnaie de Paris offers precious metal products that are manufactured by generations of its craftsmen who managed to keep the craft alive for 1,157 years.

The mint today offers a wide range of unique and high-quality precious metal products, including commemorative coins and medals, decorations, jewelry and decorative castings, all rooted in the authentic tradition of the French artistry, and expertly crafted using-age-old techniques. The company’s reputation has led to numerous creations in collaboration with prestigious names such as Cartier, Baccarat, Boucheron and Van Cleef and Arpels.

The company’s move to reinforce its regional position follows the successful release of numerous limited editions designed exclusively for prestigious names in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, among other countries in the region.

Monnaie de Paris released special edition thank-you medals for frontline workers in Saudi Arabia in recognition of their outstanding efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It also made a special souvenir medal for Al-Muhaidib Group, and created a customized limited edition of birth medals to celebrate UAE newborns.

“Highly valued globally, and in the Middle East in particular, the French products are synonymous with premium quality, style and know-how. Making the most of our deeply rooted expertise, we are committed to meeting our clients’ expectations, offering them a wide range of medals, castings and trophies crafted from the finest metals,” said Mahdi Al-Ouardighi, spokesperson for Monnaie de Paris in the Middle East.

The ambitious plan by Monnaie de Paris to strengthen its regional presence and become a partner in the precious metal industry, including commemorative medals, corporate VIP gifts, museum procurement and finest gifts, is because the Middle East is set to witness major international events, most notably Dubai Expo 2020, due to open in October 2021.

The region will also be a venue for major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, 2022, while the Saudi port city of Jeddah will host the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in November this year.

“The Middle East is a growing marketplace, as it is set to host several major trading and sports events. We aim to tap into new markets in the region, driven by our longest standing philosophy that reflects our history and inspires the creation of unique, simple, and timeless products,” added Al-Ouardighi.