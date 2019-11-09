World Bank Approves $300 Million Loan to Support Morocco’s Municipalities

The World Bank has approved a $300 million loan to support the strengthening of Morocco’s municipalities, an objective that is part of the Kingdom’s broader efforts to upgrade urban services and turn urban conglomerations into engines of growth and job creation, the Bank announced in a statement.





The project spans a five-year period from 2019 to 2024. It will target about 100 of Morocco’s largest municipalities that together account for 80 percent of the urban population and half of the total population of the country, said the statement.

The project will pay particular attention as to how women can benefit from the different activities, including to ensure women’s civic concerns are addressed, and to increase the participation of women in decision-making, it said.

“The program objective is to promote territorial development by strengthening Morocco’s municipalities,” said Jesko Henschel, the World Bank’s Maghreb Country Director. “The program will target key gaps in performance to promote a transparent, efficient, and accountable urban management system that can drive long-term local development and enhance Moroccan cities’ attractiveness.”

The Project will support Morocco’s Interior Ministry to roll out an ambitious annual performance assessment of municipalities. This will provide real-time information on capacity gaps at the municipal level and address them through tailored technical assistance and training. In addition, it will offer municipalities performance-based grants to improve their management and service delivery.

As part of the program objectives, the ministry will offer participating municipalities a toolkit which will help them equip themselves with the skills needed to boost their performance. The ministry will also provide guidelines to improve management of investments and the maintenance of communal urban services.