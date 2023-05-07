World Bank highlights global economic challenges

ALBAWABA - World Bank President David Malpass emphasized the massive economic challenges facing the world, primarily rising inflation, interest rate hikes and high debts which are affecting growth and investment in developing countries.
He said that 700 million people live in extreme poverty, asserting the importance of investing in people, especially in education, for human capital accumulation and development.
Turning to the American economy, Malpass said that reducing interest rates alone will not solve the problem, as it can lead to rising inflation, ultimately hurting the poor. He called for a balance between low inflation and a stable dollar.
