World Bank highlights global economic challenges

ALBAWABA - World Bank President David Malpass emphasized the massive economic challenges facing the world, primarily rising inflation, interest rate hikes and high debts which are affecting growth and investment in developing countries.

He said that 700 million people live in extreme poverty, asserting the importance of investing in people, especially in education, for human capital accumulation and development.

Great to speak with @CAU President George French.



We discussed the @WorldBank Group's ongoing collaboration with HBCUs and the need for greater partnerships to increase development and poverty alleviation through the exchange of people, ideas, and skills. https://t.co/1AHa2VyUVB pic.twitter.com/p5WKKwf1Vt — David Malpass (@DavidMalpassWBG) May 5, 2023

Turning to the American economy, Malpass said that reducing interest rates alone will not solve the problem, as it can lead to rising inflation, ultimately hurting the poor. He called for a balance between low inflation and a stable dollar.