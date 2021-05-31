World No-Tobacco Day: Will Conventional Smoking Go Extinct Soon?

In a time when more light is being shed on the importance of health, it is instrumental to take a look at where the world stands when it comes to smoking. It is reported that there were about 1.3B tobacco smokers worldwide in 2020, and it is quite obvious that the tobacco use has reached epidemic magnitudes. However, despite the fact that around 8M die each year because of tobacco, more smoking related products are still being rolled out. And with many alternatives introduced to the market, what does the future hold for the conventional tobacco industry?

The use of e-cigarettes and alternatives like IQOS might be posing a threat to conventional smoking. For instance, Philip Morris International (PMI) states that they aim to use their product, IQOS, to move away from conventional smoking. PMI suggests that IQOS can play a pivotal role in introducing healthier ways of smoking and minimizing the risk of conventional smoking. However, despite the fact that many experts are still researching the impact of using IQOS, there has been an evident shift in consumer behavior once IQOS was introduced to the market. It is reported that by the end of 2020, there were about 18M IQOS users worldwide, 72% of which were already smokers who have switched to IQOS. PMI also reports a significant decline in conventional smoking across several different countries that can potentially suggest that the tobacco industry has to shift its focus away from conventional products.

It has also been reported that the number of smokers among US citizens has reached an all time low in 2018, in which it reached about 13.7%. On the other hand, e-cigarettes witnessed an increase from 2.8% to 3.2% in 2018. According to research, the global e-cigarettes market value is expected to reach $45B by 2026, after having a value of about $14B in 2019. If such a trend continues to develop over the years then there is a possibility for new alternative methods to drive conventional smoking to its end.

While no one is certain about the future of the conventional tobacco industry, it is imperative to take into account the shift in consumer behavior and keep in mind that many are trying to find “healthier” alternatives to conventional smoking.