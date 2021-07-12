WorldACD: Global Air Cargo Volume Sinks 2 Percent in Week 26

In week 26 of this year, worldwide air cargo volume decreased by 2% compared with the previous week. Worldwide capacity increased by 1%, according to WorldACD market data.

On a regional level, the origins Africa and Europe did best with a volume increase of 1% week-over-week, while Middle East & South Asia experienced the largest decrease in volume (-6%).

The average worldwide yield/rate in week 26 increased compared with week 25.