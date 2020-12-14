WorldACD: Middle East Cargo Volumes Rise 8 Percent

The first week of December did better, and showed a small Week-on-Week increase (+1%).

The following regions recorded the largest weight increase: Africa (+10%), Middle East (+8%) and North America (+7%). In terms of capacity, we observe that Africa, Central & South America and North America showed the largest increase (all three at +4%), WorldACD said in a release.

The average worldwide yield/rate in week 49 did not go up materially compared with week 48. Hong Kong to Western Europe did not follow this trend, as yield/rate in this market went up 6%.