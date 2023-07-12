World's best new buildings shortlisted for world architecture festival awards

ALBAWABA - A mosque in Dubai, a skyscraper full of trees in Singapore, and a research facility for breeding pandas in Chengdu, China, are among the best new buildings in the world.

These striking buildings are part of nearly 250 completed projects that have been shortlisted for this year's World Architecture Festival (WAF) awards, with one building set to be named "Building of the Year" in December.

The awards include 18 categories covering residential, commercial, and cultural architecture, with winners in each category competing for the ultimate prize. The winners will be selected at the World Architecture Festival, which will be held in Singapore at the end of November by a panel of 140 veteran experts.

Other notable buildings on the shortlist include the recently opened "A" lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport, the Australian Holocaust Museum in Melbourne, and new national stadiums in both Cambodia and Senegal.

Last year's top prize went to the Quay Quarter Tower in Australia, a recycled office building that was transformed into the world's first "recyclable" skyscraper, by integrating over two-thirds of an existing building from the 1970s into a new towering structure.

Other award-winning contenders include a public library in the Netherlands, a waste-to-energy plant in Denmark, which doubles as an artificial ski slope and ice-skating rink, and a pearl farm in a Thai fishing village that operates as an eco-tourism destination.

Giant panda breeding tower

The nominees for the prize include Cox Architecture, the firm behind Oman's "Across Time" museum, a new cultural institution in the ancient city of Nizwa, and the giant panda breeding tower, an 11-story tower in Chengdu, China. There is also the Nur Mosque in Dubai, a hydrogen station in Tokushima Prefecture, Japan, the Torel wooden pavilion, in the Maldives, the temporary bamboo dome in Bali, Indonesia."

Nur Mosque in Dubai

Oman's "Across Time" museum

Hydrogen station in Tokushima Prefecture, Japan