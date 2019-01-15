You Can Now Enjoy Free Car Check-Ups in UAE Under 3 Conditions

The initiative was rolled out in honour of the Year of Tolerance (Shutterstock)

Car dealerships and retailers in the UAE will be offering free car check ups in honour of the Year of Tolerance.

Dr. Hashim Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Ministry's Consumer Protection Department and Rapporteur of the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, spoke to the media during the briefing held on Sunday.

The ministry stipulated three conditions for free car check-ups:

1- Car owners must perform periodic maintenance of the vehicle at the dealership

2- A booking for the check up must be made during specified business hours

3- Check-ups are inclusive of oil change (brake oil or power steering fluid), but no change of parts

Additionally, the car will be registered in an electronic system to ensure that it is free of mechanical faults.

The check-ups do not conflict with stipulated warranty conditions, Al Nuaimi clarified.

According to a press release from the vehicle committee headed by the Ministry of Economy, the initiative will follow a year-long timetable distributed to all dealers in the UAE.

The initiative will begin with Juma'a Al Majid, who already implemented the limited-time offer of free check-ups of Kia and Hyundai models.

Al Nuaimi urged car owners to follow up with the ministry if they had any comments or suggestions after undertaking a free check-up.

There are more than 360 different vehicle types, with nearly 80 car dealers in the UAE.

More than 165,000 vehicles were recalled in the first eight months of 2018.

This is the second initiative launched by the Ministry of Economy in honour of the Year of Tolerance. The first allowed consumers to recover cars that had been retained by the dealership because their owners were unable to pay for its maintenance and repair costs.