You Can Now 'Unsend' Your Message on Facebook Messenger

Facebook tells the new feature will be available on the latest versions of Messenger for iOS and Android. (Pixabay)

Follow > Disable alert for Facebook Follow >

Social networking giant Facebook has released the "unsend" feature on its messaging app Messenger that would allow users to delete messages from the chat-thread within 10 minutes of sending it.

"Facebook tells the new feature will be available today on the latest versions of Messenger for iOS and Android. The company says the new ability is based on the Zuckerberg power, but it underwent 'some improvements to provide broader functionality to people using Messenger'," The Verge reported late on Tuesday.

Just like the "unsend" feature on WhatsApp, the function would give users two choices -- "remove for everyone" and "remove for you" -- on Messenger as well.

Read More

Apple Revokes Facebook’s Enterprise Developer Certificate Following Latest Privacy Scandal

Facebook Works on Integrating WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger

The "remove for everyone" choice would replace the deleted message notifying others on the chat that the message has been removed.

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram already supports the "unsend" capability and allows users to delete a sent message for all participants in the personal or group chat.

The prototype feature was first discovered in a prototype code in October 2018 -- six months after the social networking giant announced it was in favour of building the "unsend" functionality.