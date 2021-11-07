You Can Stay In Sex and the City’s Star's Apartment For Dhs84 A Night

If you're a fan of Sex and the City, you will be happy to hear that Airbnb teamed up with Warner Bros. to allow you to stay in the star Carrie Bradshaw's iconic home!

You can rent the New York City-based apartment for only Dhs84 ($23) per night from here.

Booking opens at noon ET on Monday, Nov. 8 for two, one-night stays on Nov. 12 and 13.

Guests can expect:

- A virtual welcome from yours truly, reminiscent of the show’s narrated intro.

- A stay at a recreation of Carrie’s iconic Upper East Side apartment – perfectly picturesque stoop and all.

- Brunch in Chelsea, a meal where many conversations took place that deepened Carrie’s friendships with the girls.

- Cosmopolitans for a toast – a must for any get-together!

- And of course, the chance to play dress-up in Carrie’s iconic closet – commemorated with a fashion-forward photoshoot.

