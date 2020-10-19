Your 8-Step Guide to Register Your Start-up in Dubai

There is no doubt that the UAE has become the Mecca of entrepreneurship, not only amongst MENA investors but also globally. Its business capital Dubai has in particular been attracting the interest of numerous entrepreneurs looking to launch their projects, thanks to its growing economy. But how can anyone launch their start-up there?

For years, Dubai has increasingly been a popular destination for young people with creative ideas hoping to generate profit in a safe investment-friendly climate, which are all things offered by the city that has become the MENA business hub.

Entrepreneurs wondering whether they should go ahead with their plans to start their businesses in Dubai can now check out the following list of procedures needed to establish their dream start-ups;

1.Make yourself familiar with Dubai business laws and regulations.

2. Decide on the economic zone, business field, and company type.

The UAE has three different types of economic zones with different advantages and conditions for each. For example, a business can either be founded in the mainland, where registration with the Department of Economic Development (DED) is needed to issue a Dubai business license.

A business can also be established in one of Dubai's 25 free zones that are 100% exempted from taxes applied to foreign nationals on the mainland.

Additionally, the UAE Ministry of Economy has already published a list of hundreds of economic activities available in the country, such as trade, manufacturing, transportation and storage, information and communication, financial activities, and others.

3. Will you need a local sponsor?

While this is totally optional, most non-Emirati nationals are usually advised to join a UAE citizen either as an agent or as a partner, since this is especially helpful for people establishing their business on the mainland.

4. Choose a trade name your business will be known for

This one goes without a saying, but it's important to remember that while Dubai is a Middle Eastern city, the overwhelming majority of its residents, however, are expats with different cultural and lingual backgrounds. The name you are going to choose should be easy for as many people as possible, relevant to your service or product, and unique enough to stand out in the highly-competitive business environment.

5. DED's No-Objection letter

At this point, it's important to request officials to issue you what is called a "no-objection" letter, which is a government clearance that grants the aspiring business people the right to officially start their business in Dubai.

6. Rent space

Now that you are ready to launch your business, you need to have a physical address to which you refer in applications and job-related documents.

7. Set a bank account

8. Submit your paperwork for a license

Once you receive your license, you're all set to start your business dealings.

Do you have a business in Dubai? Have you considered locating your start-up in Dubai? Do you think businesses have a higher chance of success if they were set in Dubai?