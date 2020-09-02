Zoom Mulls Expanding in Saudi Arabia, Middle East

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. revealed its ambitions for greater share of the Saudi market at a time when Riyadh is focused on accelerating its digital economy and the growth of commercial activities for companies.

“The Saudi government’s drive to accelerate its digital economy gives us full confidence in the potential that this market represents for Zoom, as we are currently working to increase our presence in the region,” Zoom’s Managing Director for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Samer Tayan told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Tayan also said that the company is looking forward to opening up offices in the Kingdom and a data center in the MENA region.

Gulf markets in general are very important to Zoom, Tayan noted, adding that it is the region's focus on digital transformation and strong interest in utilizing Zoom technology for visual communication that gives it its significance.

“Zoom, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, is helping governments and government agencies around the world to continue to perform their public duties safely and effectively, and we also feel a great responsibility,” Tayan said.

Tayan explained that although the coronavirus is a challenge for many companies, it has also created opportunities for innovation.

As countries around the world entered a state of complete lockdown, companies had to adopt and implement new technologies and transform their business models in order to ensure business continuity.

“We are optimistic about our business in the Gulf region,” Tayan affirmed.

Updated data show that free user subscription to Zoom in the UAE jumped by 105% in April 2020, compared to January 2020.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities and telecom service providers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to ensure that Zoom provides its users with a safe environment for communication and cooperation while ensuring that their privacy is fully protected in accordance with state laws and regulations,” Tayan said.