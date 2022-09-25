Celebrities Donate for Ukraine Fundraiser

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding have donated items to a raffle raising money for Ukraine.

Harry, 28, has donated a signed vinyl LP, with Ed offering a tour brochure and signed T-shirt and Ellie donating a signed merchandise bundle.

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and other artists are donating raffle items to raise money for Ukraine. https://t.co/NB9748i3b0 — billboard (@billboard) September 24, 2022

The trio have joined celebrities including Swedish House Mafia and Annie Lennox in donating to the World Health Organization foundation's raffle to raise money for Ukraine’s health care system, following the invasion of the country by Russia.

A message on the WHO's Human Kind website states: "Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, more than 17 million people urgently need their health and wellbeing to be protected.

"Be Human Kind. Donate today.

"Celebrities and brands around the world have donated exclusive items and experiences you could own. For as little as £5 or $10, make a donation to be in with a chance to win.

"The Human Kind store sells a collection of merchandise inspired by Ukraine. All profits go to supporting the health and wellbeing of those affected by the war.



"Wear your new pieces with pride to show solidarity for Ukraine. Share pictures and tell your friends about the unique celebrity prizes using #HumanKind."

Other prizes include VIP tickets to the Coachella music festival and a signed boxing glove by Wladimir Klitschko.

