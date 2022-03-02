Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $44K

It's another good day for the crypto market with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $44,261 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.26%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.94 trillion, increasing 0.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.84 billion, which makes a 15.03% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 2 March 7:08PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $44,261
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,963
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $409
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995
- XRP (XRP) $0.7679
- Terra (LUNA) $94
- Solana (SOL) $102
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9488
- Avalanche (AVAX) $84
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
