Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $44K

Published March 2nd, 2022 - 04:00 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.26%, an increase of 0.21% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It's another good day for the crypto market with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $44,261 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.26%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.94 trillion, increasing 0.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.84 billion, which makes a 15.03% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 2 March 7:08PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $44,261

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,963
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $409
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9995
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7679
  7. Terra (LUNA) $94
  8. Solana (SOL) $102
  9. Cardano (ADA) $0.9488
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $84

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

