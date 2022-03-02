Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $44K

It's another good day for the crypto market with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $44,261 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.26%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.94 trillion, increasing 0.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.84 billion, which makes a 15.03% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 2 March 7:08PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $44,261 Ethereum (ETH) $2,963 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $409 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995 XRP (XRP) $0.7679 Terra (LUNA) $94 Solana (SOL) $102 Cardano (ADA) $0.9488 Avalanche (AVAX) $84

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.