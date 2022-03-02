Dax Shepard Reveals He Dates Ashley Olsen Almost 15 Years Ago

By Alexandra Abumuhor

On Dax Shepard's latest Armchair Expert episode, the 47-year-old revealed that he dated Ashley Olsen almost 15 years ago.

Shepard made the revelation with his co-host Monica Padman, ''She’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,'' Dax referred to Olsen. ''When we were dating, it was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way, so, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s–t and she handled her [business], and it’s very impressive.''

The father of two went on to talk about his ex Ashley and her twin sister Mary Kate's personalities“[Ashley and Mary-Kate are] sarcastic, I would imagine, on the surface, that’s a pretty weird pairing but she’s super funny, and sarcastic and intelligent. And they are major f–king bosses.”

Shepard also admitted that he had never seen any Full House episode before he started dating the fashion designer ''I luckily never saw that show, Because I probably wouldn’t have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby. I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck by her beauty.”

Meanwhile, Dax has been married to Kristen Bell since 2013, and share two kids together, 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta, while Ashley Olsen finally made her long-term relationship red carpet official with artist boyfriend Louis Eisner.