Did Demet leave Oğuzhan for Engin Akyürek?

ALBAWABA - New speculations have reached light regarding Demet Özdemir's love life and divorce from Oğuzhan Koç.

Demet Özdemir who stars alongside Engin Akyürek in Adim Farah has topped search engines once again after rumors stated that the actress has a romantic relationship with her co-star.

Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç tied the knot in 2022, and almost 8 months after their wedding, the pair called it quits.

The actress confirmed her divorce on her official Instagram account, however, she did not share details on why the pair reached the decision.

A Turkish program sparked a shocking surprise about Özdemir, as they alleged she fell in love with her co-star, Engin Akyürek while they were filming the series Adim Farah.

The rumors flooded Twitter feeds, with fans questioning if that is the reason behind the divorce, while some said that it was just a way to promote the series, while others indicated that the program started the rumored relationship to increase viewership.

Neither party confirmed nor commented on the rumor.