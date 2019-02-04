“Orange Days” Not Feminist Film - Iranian Director Arash Lahuti

Iranian film ‘Orange Days’ (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Arash Lahuti Follow >

Director Arash Lahuti has said that he is dissatisfied with those who judge his film “Orange Days” with gender categories.

Speaking at a press conference during the 37th Fajr Film Festival on Saturday, he said that “Orange Days” is not a feministic film.

“It is a narrative of a human’s life, either a man or a woman,” Lahuti noted.

The film which is about Aban, the only female contractor in the cutthroat and male-dominated orange harvesting industry, who enters a competition to win a large contract, has been acclaimed in several international events.

Actor Ali Mosaffa also said that the film shows a different image of Iranian women and that is why the film has been critically acclaimed at the international festivals.

“Orange Days” won three awards at the 67th Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival including the Grand Newcomer Award, FIPRESCI Award and Ecumenical Jury Award last November.

Hedyeh Tehrani, the star of the film, won the best actress award and Arash Lahuti and Jamileh Daroshafai received the best screenplay award at the 4th CineIran Festival in Toronto in November.

This article has been adapted from its original source.