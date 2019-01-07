15-Foot Python Escapes From Philippines Zoo, Creates Panic

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A homeowner spotted it hiding under a pile of laundry.

A huge 15-feet python created panic after it escaped from a Philippines zoo and ventured into a family's farm and ate up poultry animals. The python sneaked out from its enclosure at Albay Park and Wildlife centre and ate up a goose, turkeys and a few chickens before their homeowner spotted it hiding under a pile of laundry.

Makol Bolanos was shocked to see the massive python in the family's spare room and realised it was the snake which had eaten most of their farm animals. "The snake might have been the one eating our backyard poultry animals. We've lost a goose, some turkeys, and a number of chicken," Bolanos said, adding, the snake later slithered from the laundry basket to his electric keyboard when he tried to grab it, reported Mirror.uk.

A dramatic video shows zoo employees, who spent days searching for the python, dragging it down off a shelf with a long lasso on the end of a pole. The snake, nicknamed Sawa, was finally captured and stuffed into a sack in the clip.

A spokesman for Albay Park and Wildlife said the python is believed to have slithered out through a gap in its enclosure. "We have checked the room and ensured that it is secure. We don't think this will happen again," the spokesman added.

In a similar incident, last November a boa constrictor had caused havoc after escaping from its owner's house in Boston, Lincolnshire.

