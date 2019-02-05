2 Suspected Syrian Drug Dealers Arrested in Lebanon

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces’ Counterterrorism Bureau has arrested two men suspected of drug dealing in Jdeideh, a statement from the agency reported Tuesday.

The bureau arrested Syrian nationals A.Aa., born in 1983, and W.J., born in 1992, after they were caught selling drugs on behalf of a dealer they said was nicknamed “al-Khal” (the Uncle).

During the arrest, officers seized 97 small plastic boxes of cocaine valued at around $4,800, five cell phones and an unspecified amount of money.

Investigations are underway with the relevant judiciary and the ISF is working to arrest others involved in the crime.

