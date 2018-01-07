3 Arrested Over UAE Sword Fight That Killed 2
Police said that they received a report about the incident at around midnight on Saturday (Shutterstock/File)
Ajman police have arrested three men from Comoros for their involvement in the killing of two young Emiratis after a fight with swords that took place in Ajman on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road towards Um Al Quwain.
The arrests were made in less than 12 hours of the incident, Colonel Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director of the Police Operations Department at Ajman Police, said.
Police said that they received a report about the incident at around midnight on Saturday.
Police said they found two Emiratis killed in the fighting. A 22-year-old Emirati was found lying in a pool of blood.
One of the suspects, aged 18, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain.
Two other suspects, aged 26 and 30, were taken into police custody.
Police said the two have previous criminal records. A police investigation into the case is ongoing.
