3 Israelis Removed from Flight after Jokes about Bombs and Explosives

Three Israelis were removed from a Turkish Airlines flight after loudly making jokes about bombs and explosives, Israeli media reported Sunday.

The passengers boarded a flight bound for Israel at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport at 6:20 p.m., but were removed from the plane before takeoff for "unruly behavior."

A Turkish Airlines stewardess reportedly overheard them saying things such as "What would happen if we had a bomb here?", as well as other insinuations touching on the subject of explosives and weapons.

The flight was subsequently delayed for three hours, while all of the Israeli passengers' luggage was removed from the aircraft.

"The three joked loudly as they boarded the plane, about subjects such as explosives," the Israeli consulate in Istanbul stated. "The stewardess who overheard them informed the captain, who ordered for the flight to be delayed and for their luggage to be unloaded and examined."

Upon their arrival in Israel the three passengers were taken for questioning.

