3 Men on Trial in UAE for Smuggling 12M Captagon Pills With Street Value of $130M

Three men went on trial for smuggling 12 million captagon pills with an estimated street value of Dh480 million ($130M) into the UAE. They smuggled the drug pills inside water tanks through a UAE port.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance heard that the Arab men were arrested following a tip-off. Prosecutors charged the men with smuggling, possessing and dealing drugs. The trio denied the charges when they appeared in court.

Tariq Al Serkal, the lawyer representing the third defendant, said investigation documents "don't mention or show anywhere" that his client was involved in the smuggling or selling of drugs.

Al Serkal claimed some pills that were found with the man had been given to him by his colleagues as "sexual stimulants for personal use".

