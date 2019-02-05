4 Prostitutes Arrested in Kuwait. Charge $500 Per Hour

(AFP/ File Photo)

Personnel from the vice-squad of the Criminal Investigations Department have arrested four women – two Spanish, a Romanian and a Czech – who entered Kuwait on visit visas to indulge in flesh trade, reports Al-Rai daily.

The four women were arrested in Mahboula and Bneid Al-Qar in two separate raids.

A security source said securitymen received a report on the two Spanish women who offered flesh pleasure in one of the apartments in Mahboula for KD150 ($494) per hour.

The security source added, the women had advertised their activity thorough porn sites and came to the country after receiving money from their customers.

Acting on information and armed with a search and arrest warrant issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, securitymen raided the apartment and arrested the two women and seized from them a sum of money.

The two other women were also known to promote their activity via the porn site.

They were also caught in a similar fashion from a hotel in Bneid Al-Qar. They were arrested after receiving money from a police agent.

They had already received part of the money in advance from their customers. The Romanian used to receive KD 180 per hour. A security source said the four accused were taken to the Criminal Investigations Department for legal action and deportation

