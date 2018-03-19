9 Human Rights Organizations Condemn Killing of 18-year-old Egyptian Student Mariam Moustafa
Engineering student Mariam Moustafa, 18, was "punched several times", in the street in Nottingham (AFP/File Photo)
Follow >
Click here to add Abdel Fattah as an alert
Disable alert for Abdel Fattah,
Click here to add Adam as an alert
Disable alert for Adam,
Click here to add Ahmed Abou Zeid as an alert
Disable alert for Ahmed Abou Zeid,
Click here to add Ahmed Fawuky as an alert
Disable alert for Ahmed Fawuky,
Click here to add Cairo Foundation as an alert
Disable alert for Cairo Foundation,
Click here to add Cairo Foundation for Development and Law as an alert
Disable alert for Cairo Foundation for Devel ...,
Click here to add Egypt Peace Foundation for Development as an alert
Disable alert for Egypt Peace Foundation for ...,
Click here to add Egyptian consulate in London as an alert
Disable alert for Egyptian consulate in London,
Click here to add Egyptian Women’s Issues Foundation as an alert
Disable alert for Egyptian Women’s Issues Fo ...,
Click here to add Egypt’s Parliament as an alert
Disable alert for Egypt’s Parliament,
Click here to add Human Rights Committee in Egypt as an alert
Disable alert for Human Rights Committee in ...,
Click here to add Khaled Al Balashi as an alert
Disable alert for Khaled Al Balashi,
Click here to add Legal Institution for Family Assistance as an alert
Disable alert for Legal Institution for Fami ...,
Click here to add Malak as an alert
Disable alert for Malak,
Click here to add Mariam Mostafa as an alert
Disable alert for Mariam Mostafa,
Click here to add Mariam Moustafa as an alert
Disable alert for Mariam Moustafa,
Click here to add Nottingham as an alert
Disable alert for Nottingham,
Click here to add Parliamentarian Alaa Abed as an alert
Disable alert for Parliamentarian Alaa Abed
Nine human rights organizations along with 99 public figures released a joint press statement condemning the killing of 18-year-old Egyptian student Mariam Moustafa, who was killed in what some describe as a hate crime in Nottingham city in the UK.
The statement said that what happened should not be left without punishment handed to the perpetrators. “The crime intended to leave traces of ethnic, religious and other forms of discrimination,” read the statement.
It went on to declare that the signatories expressed their sincere condolences to the victim’s family and to Egyptian society in general, calling for a joint British-Egyptian investigation to support the efforts of the authorities in Egypt and Britain to combat terrorism, extremism, hate speech and racism.
Moreover, the statement said that the authorities must take the necessary measures against racial discrimination and offer any medical, moral and psychological support to victims of such cases and to provide them with legal advice and rehabilitation in order to reintegrate them into society.
It stressed that this is not the first attack experienced by the family. Moustafa’s younger sister Malak, 15, and brother Adam, 12, had both previously been assaulted. Moustafa herself had been harassed four months ago by two of the ten criminals.
The NGOs that released the statement included the Cairo Foundation for Development and Law, Egyptian Women’s Issues Foundation and the Legal Institution for Family Assistance and Human Rights.
Among the public figures who signed the statement are President of the Egypt Peace Foundation for Development and Human Rights Ahmed Fawuky, Director of the Center of the Arab House for Research and Studies Magdy Abdel Fattah, and journalist Khaled Al Balashi.
Earlier this week, Parliamentarian Alaa Abed, head of the Human Rights Committee in Egypt’s parliament, announced that the committee will be sending an envoy headed by himself to follow up on developments in the investigations in Mostafa’s case.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Spokesman Ahmed Abou Zeid declared that the Egyptian Consulate in London will follow all the legal procedures, in collaboration with the consulate’s lawyer as well as Moustafa family’s lawyer, to avenge Moustafa and punish all those who are responsible for her death.
Mariam Mostafa, an engineering student and resident of the city of Nottingham, was severely beaten and injured by a group of young women last month and died from her injuries in March.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12