Abu Dhabi Airport Holds Evacuation Drill on Sept. 27
If you happen to be at the Abu Dhabi International Airport on September 27 and witness an evacuation, don't panic, it's just a drill.
The Abu Dhabi Airports will be conducting a "phased evacuation exercise" at terminal one departure area on Thursday.
The exercise is expected to run for approximately one hour from 9am to 10am. During this time, the airport operations will continue as normal.
"The exercise will measure the preparedness of all relevant emergency response agencies and evaluate the emergency response capabilities and implementation strategies at the airport," the airport operator said in a statement.
The exercise will be conducted in accordance with the Emergency Actions Plans requirements issued by the UAE Civil Defence, and in compliance with the standards and recommendations of the Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health Centre.
