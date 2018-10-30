Abu Dhabi Court Fines, Jails a Drunk for Sleeping in Neighbour's Front Yard

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

He was charged with forcefully breaking into their home without permission.

A man was fined Dh10,000 ($2,722) for drinking and breaking into the home of his neighbour in Abu Dhabi.

The GCC national was let out on bail while the Appeals Court looked into the case, as per Emarat Al Youm report.

In the details, a person had complained to the police about a drunk man who entered his home by force, which rattled the inhabitants.

He stated in his defence that he had been drinking without a licence, but denied the breaking and entering charge.

The man said didn't even enter the villa, only the gate, which is nearly 15 metres away from the front door.

"All the homes in that area are similar. I believed I was entering my home and fell asleep. I had no intention of breaking in without permission or upsetting my neighbours."

He had also been handed a three-month jail term in the first court's ruling.

The court will reconvene on November 5 to pronounce the final verdict.

